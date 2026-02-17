Home Infographics Report: Manila is Southeast Asia’s least safe city in 2026
Manila ranked 153rd out of 181 cities with a safety index score of 0.41, with 1 being the safest, in the 2026 Safety Index by Global Residence Index. The Philippine capital was the least safe city among its Southeast Asian peers. The index measures the overall safety of cities based on various risk factors such as homicide rates, political stability, personal security, and natural disasters.