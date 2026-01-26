Knight Frank: Manila has 4th cheapest prime office rent in Asia-Pacific in Q4

In the fourth quarter, the Philippine capital was the fourth most affordable city for prime ofﬁce rent among 23 Asia-Paciﬁc markets, based on the latest edition of the Asia-Pacific Office Highlights by real estate consultancy Knight Frank. During the period, Manila’s occupancy cost amounted to $29.04 per square foot, dropping by 0.6%. It was lower than the 0.7% average growth of the region.