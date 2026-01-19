Philippines lags in 2026 Asia Manufacturing Index

The Philippines ranked 10th out of 11 countries in the third edition of the Asia Manufacturing Index (AMI) by professional services ﬁrm Dezan Shira & Associates. The index assesses the relative competitiveness of 11 major Asian manufacturing nations across eight key pillars: economy, political risk, business environment, international trade, tax policy, infrastructure, workforce, and innovation. The country placed second lowest in the region, hindered by infrastructure limitations, shallow supply chain capacity, and ongoing governance issues.