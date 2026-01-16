ACLED: Philippines slips in Conﬂict Index, now classiﬁed as ‘turbulent’

The Philippines fell two places to 31st out of 244* countries in the 2025 release of the Conﬂict Index by the Armed Conﬂict Location and Event Data (ACLED). The country was reclassiﬁed as “turbulent,” down from “high” in the previous edition. The index assesses conﬂict using four key indicators: deadliness (fatality rates), danger (the number of violent events targeting civilians), diffusion (the geographic distribution of conﬂict), and fragmentation (the number of organized violent non-state groups).