CEBR: Philippines to be 24th largest economy by 2040

The Philippines is expected to become the 24th largest economy globally by 2040, according to the latest edition of the World Economic League Table. Published by London-based think tank Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to hit $1.5 trillion. This represents a nine-rank improvement from the country’s 2025 ranking of 33rd among 190 economies.