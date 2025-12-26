Philippines ranks 57th in digital quality of life list

The Philippines placed 57th out of 121 countries in the 2025 edition of the Digital Quality of Life (DQL) Index, published by VPN provider Surfshark. With an overall score of 0.4888, the country was better than the global average score of 0.4804. The index assesses and compares the relative performance of a country’s digital well-being based on five equally weighted pillars: internet affordability, internet quality, digital infrastructure, digital security, and artiﬁcial intelligence.