UNCTAD: Philippines falls behind in productive capacity

The Philippines scored 45.8 out of 100 in the latest update of the Productive Capacities Index, below the world average of 47.3. Published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the index, which used 2024 data, measures 198 economies’ ability to produce goods and services that will help in their growth and development through eight categories: human capital, natural capital, energy, transport, information and communication technology, institutions, private sector, and structural change.