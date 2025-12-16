Philippines edges up to 54th in public integrity index

The Philippines climbed nine places to 54th out of 119 countries with a score of 6.48 out of 10 in the 2025 edition of the Index of Public Integrity (IPI) by the European Center for Anti-Corruption and State-Building. This put the Philippines as the fourth most transparent country among select countries in East and Southeast Asia. The report assesses a society’s capacity to control corruption and ensure that public resources are spent without corrupt practices across six components.