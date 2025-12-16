Home Infographics Philippines edges up to 54th in public integrity index
Philippines edges up to 54th in public integrity index
The Philippines climbed nine places to 54th out of 119 countries with a score of 6.48 out of 10 in the 2025 edition of the Index of Public Integrity (IPI) by the European Center for Anti-Corruption and State-Building. This put the Philippines as the fourth most transparent country among select countries in East and Southeast Asia. The report assesses a society’s capacity to control corruption and ensure that public resources are spent without corrupt practices across six components.