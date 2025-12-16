Philippines improves in the anti-money laundering index

The Philippines improved 25 places to 74th out of 177 jurisdictions in the 2025 edition of the Basel Anti-Money Laundering Index by nonproﬁt organization Basel Institute on Governance. This was its best performance since the index was ﬁrst published in 2012. On a scale of 0-10, where 10 equals maximum risk, the country had an overall score of 5.48, worse than the regional average of 5.45 and global average of 5.28. The index ranks a jurisdiction based on its risks of money laundering and terrorist ﬁnancing (ML/TF) and its capacity to counter them.