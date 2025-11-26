Philippines climbs in property rights ranking

The Philippines went up a notch to 83rd out of 126 countries in the 2025 International Property Rights Index (IPRI) by think tank Property Rights Alliance. Out of 10, the country scored 4.276, below the global average of 5.131 and remained the lowest among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region. The index measures property rights using three pillars: legal and political environment, physical property rights, and intellectual property rights.