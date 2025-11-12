Philippines ranks 33rd in organized crime list

The Philippines placed 33rd out of 193 countries in criminality and 114th in resilience in the 2025 edition of the Global Organized Crime Index. Published biennially by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, the index measures a country’s level of criminality and resilience to organized crime across three pillars: criminal markets, criminal actors, and resilience. On a scale of 0 to 10, where 10 is the highest, the country scored 6.57 in terms of criminality, worse than the global average of 5.08. Meanwhile, it scored 4.46 in resilience, below the global score of 4.78.