Surfshark: Philippines 2nd most breached country among neighbors in Q3 2025
The Philippines placed 16th out of 250 countries and territories with a total of 437,922 breached accounts in the third quarter, latest data from Surfshark’s Global Data Breach Statistics showed. This was higher by 25.7% from the previous quarter. Among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region, the Philippines was the second most breached country/territory during the period.