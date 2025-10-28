Home Infographics Knight Frank: Manila ranks 3rd cheapest premium ofﬁce rent in Asia-Paciﬁc in...
Knight Frank: Manila ranks 3rd cheapest premium ofﬁce rent in Asia-Paciﬁc in Q3
Manila’s prime ofﬁce rent was the third cheapest among 23 Asia-Paciﬁc markets in the third quarter, according to the latest Asia-Pacific Office Highlights by real estate consultancy Knight Frank. During the period, Manila’s occupancy cost reached $29.40 per square foot, inching up by 1%, higher than the 1.4% average decline of the region.