Philippines remains steady in sustainability trade ranking

The Philippines remained in 13th spot among 30 economies engaging in sustainable trade best practices in the 2025 edition of the Sustainable Trade Index. Despite the unchanged ranking, the country’s score rose to 61.68 out of 100 points from 54.77 last year. The index, published by Hinrich Foundation in partnership with Institute for Management Development (IMD), measures an economy’s readiness and capacity to participate in the global trading system under three pillars: economic, societal and environmental.