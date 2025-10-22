Manila steadies in global cities ranking

Manila held its 78th place out of 158 cities in the 2025 edition of the Global Cities Report by global consulting company Kearney. Meanwhile, its position in the Global Cities Outlook went up two places to 132nd from 134th in the previous edition. The report measures the extent to which cities can attract, retain, and generate global ﬂows of capital, people, and ideas. The Cities Ranking assesses the current performance of a city while the Outlook Ranking projects potential future performance.