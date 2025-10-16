Home Infographics How Powerful Is the Philippine Passport?
The Philippine passport ranked 79th out of 199 in the October update of the Henley Passport Index (HPI). Filipino citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 64 out of 227 destinations worldwide. The country’s passport ranking ties with Sierra Leone. The HPI is an authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports measuring how freely citizens can travel without a prior visa based on the number of destinations.