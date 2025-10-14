Home Infographics How Protected Is the Philippines Against Fraud?
The Philippines ranked 84th out of 112 countries in the 2025 Global Fraud Index by veriﬁcation service ﬁrm Sumsub, scoring 3.38 — above the global average of 2.79. The index provides a comprehensive analysis of each country’s susceptibility to fraud across four weighted pillars: fraud activity (50%), resource accessibility (20%), government intervention (20%), and economic health (10%).