Filipinos Tune Out Traditional Media as Digital Platforms Surge

Television was the most accessed mass media platform among individuals aged 10 to 64 years, according to the fourth report on the 2024 Functional Literacy, Education, and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS) by the Philippine Statistics Authority. The report details the mass media exposure of the population. The exposure rate for television was 82.34%, lower than the 96.04% recorded in 2019. Following television, internet for social media was the second-most accessed platform, followed by video streaming. Among reading platforms, online and digital newspapers led with 52.14%. exposure rate.