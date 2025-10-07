Manila’s Appeal to Workers Dips, Remains the Second-Lowest Among Its Peers in the Region

Manila fell two places to 115th out of 150 cities in the 2025 Global 150 Cities Index by human resources consulting ﬁrm Associates for International Research, Inc. (AIRINC). Among select cities in the East and Southeast Asian region, Manila remained the second lowest, only ahead of Jakarta. The Philippine capital placed 101st in ﬁnancial rank and 116th in lifestyle rank. The index ranks cities based on available ﬁnancial and lifestyle beneﬁts and considers how appealing each city is to live in based on local salary levels, tax rates, living costs, and living conditions.