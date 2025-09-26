Home Infographics How the Philippines’ Nonperforming Loans Compare With Its Neighbors
In 2024, the Philippines’ nonperforming loans (NPL) ratio rose slightly to 3.3%, totaling $8.63 billion, according to the inaugural Nonperforming Loans Watch in Asia 2025 report by the Asian Development Bank. This exceeded Southeast Asia’s average NPL ratio of 2.6% and Asia’s 1.6%. The report monitors NPL trends across Asia to support policy alignment and market development.