Gallup: Filipinos Trust Law Enforcement but Safety Concerns Linger
The Philippines’ trust in the police and local institutions was moderately strong but concerns on personal safety persists, based on the 2025 Global Safety Report by Gallup. The report assesses how safe people feel in their communities and gauges their sense of security and how they trust their local police. The safety index is measured by percentage while the law and order index is scaled from 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating that people feel safer.