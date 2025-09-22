Home Infographics How Democratic is the Philippines Compared with its Neighbors?
The 2025 Global State of Democracy Index, released by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, reports annual global rankings for each main category of democratic performance. Out of 173 countries, the Philippines ranked 86th, 92nd, 103rd, and 72nd, respectively, in representation, rights, rule of law, and participation categories.