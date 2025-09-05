Home Infographics FAO: Almost half of Filipinos can’t afford a healthy diet
Based on the latest The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2025 by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 44% of Filipinos could not afford a healthy diet in 2024. This means that 51 million Filipinos are short of budget needed for a healthy diet. The FAO deﬁnes a healthy diet as one that can sustain a person’s physiological needs and help prevent ailments.