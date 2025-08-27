Home Infographics Philippines surpasses global average in Internet Connectivity Index
Philippines surpasses global average in Internet Connectivity Index
The Philippines ranked 42nd out of 96 countries in the Internet Connectivity Index by eSim service provider Saily. On a scale of 0 to 100, where a higher score means a country is accessible to travelers, the Philippines scored 52.85, surpassing the global average score of 50. The index rates a country’s internet connectivity through four pillars: cybersafety, internet quality, internet freedom, and internet affordability.