Philippines’ Misery Index falls in June 2025

The Philippines’ adjusted misery index declined to 16.1% in June 2025 from 18.5% a year earlier, reﬂecting easing inﬂation and marginal improvements in labor market conditions. The index, which now incorporates adjusted underemployment* alongside inﬂation and unemployment, offers a broader measure of economic discomfort. Originally developed by economist Arthur Okun, the misery index serves as a proxy for economic distress. A lower reading typically signals better economic health, though structural issues may still persist beneath the surface.