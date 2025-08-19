Philippines ranks 27th most technologically advanced country in 2025

The Philippines placed 27th out of 197 countries in the latest edition of CEOWORLD Magazine’s Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World. Among 19 East and Southeast Asian countries included in the report, the Philippines ranked seventh with a score of 91.57 (out of possible 100). The report highlights countries where technology seamlessly integrates into everyday life, transforming public services, revolutionizing education, reshaping industries, and reimagining urban planning.