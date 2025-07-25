How powerful is the Philippine passport?

The Philippine passport placed 72nd out of 199 passports, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 65 destinations, out of 227 possible travel destinations, based on the July 2025 update of the Henley Passport Index (HPI). The HPI is an authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The Philippine passport’s ranking ties with Mongolia and Sierra Leone.