Surfshark: Philippines 16th most breached country in Q2 2025
The Philippines placed 16th out of 250 countries and territories with a total of 302,443 breached accounts in the second quarter, latest data from Surfshark’s Data Breach Statistics showed. This was higher by 32.7% from the ﬁrst three months of the year. Among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region, the Philippines was the third-most breached country/territory during the period.