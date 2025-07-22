Home Infographics Knight Frank: Manila remains to be the fourth-cheapest prime office rent in...
Knight Frank: Manila remains to be the fourth-cheapest prime office rent in Asia-Pacific in Q2
The Philippine capital was the fourth most affordable city for prime ofﬁce rent among 23 Asia-Paciﬁc markets in the second quarter, based on the latest edition of the Asia-Pacific Office Highlights by real estate consultancy Knight Frank. Year on year, Manila’s occupancy cost grew by 3%, higher than the 0.2% average growth of the region during the period.