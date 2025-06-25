Philippines moves up in Global Expression Report, remains ‘restricted’

The Philippines climbed three places to 95th out of 161 countries in the latest Global Expression Report (GxR) released by human rights watchdog ARTICLE 19. Despite the improvement, the country continues to be classiﬁed as “restricted” for the ninth straight year, with an expression score of 41 out of 100. The annual index evaluates nations on freedom of expression and access to information, using 25 indicators to assess performance.