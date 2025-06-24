Home Infographics Philippines rises in world citizenship list

Philippines rises in world citizenship list

The Philippines rose five spots to 89th out of 188 countries* in the latest edition of CS Global PartnersWorld Citizenship Report (WCR). The report assesses a country’s citizenship based on ﬁve indicators valued by high-net-worth global investors: safety and security, quality of life, economic opportunity, global mobility, and financial freedom. The country scored 53.1 out of 100, the fifth lowest in the region.

Philippines rises in world citizenship list

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR