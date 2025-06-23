Philippines climbs in Global Child Rights Index

The Philippines inched up by two spots to 72nd out of 194 countries in the 2025 edition of the KidsRights Index (KRI) by the KidsRights Foundation. The country scored 0.722 out of 1, where a higher score means a positive contribution to children’s rights. The index assesses and ranks how countries adhere to and are equipped to improve children’s rights based on ﬁve domains: the right to life, health, education, protection, and environment for child rights.