Philippines rises in Global Peace Index 2025

The Philippines climbed six places to 105th out of 163 countries in the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI). This was the country’s best placement in eight years or since it ranked 87th in 2017. Despite this, the country remained one of the laggards in the region with overall GPI score of 2.15, surpassing the Asia-Paciﬁc average score of 1.88. Released by the Institute for Economics and Peace, the index quantiﬁes and ranks countries’ maintenance of and prospective peacefulness across the domains of societal safety and security, extent of ongoing domestic and international conﬂict, and degree of militarization.