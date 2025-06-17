Philippines improves in life-work balance list

The Philippines rose 14 places to 45th out of 60 countries with a score of 44.62 out of 100 in the 2025 Global Life-Work Balance Index by global human resource platform Remote. The country was the second lowest among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region. The index evaluates countries based on their workplace factors that assess their life-work balance for employees. Remote deﬁnes life-work balance as the rewarding of results compared to time spent at desk, facilitating time off for employees to recharge, and supporting parental life-work balance through fair leave policies.