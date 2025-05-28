Home Infographics Manila falls to 39th in 44-city Prime Global Cities Index
The Philippine capital’s prime residential prices declined by 1.6% year on year in the ﬁrst quarter of 2025 based on the latest edition of the Prime Global Cities Index by real estate consultancy ﬁrm Knight Frank. Manila plummeted to 39th among 44 residential markets. The index tracks the performance of luxury residential prices across key global cities on a quarterly basis using data compiled by its global research network.