Philippines improves to its best good governance ranking in three years

The Philippines went up four places to 57th out of 120 countries in the ﬁfth edition of the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) by the Chandler Institute of Governance. The index evaluates the governance capabilities and public sector effectiveness of each country by using equally weighted indicators categorized into seven pillars. On a scale of 0 to 1, where 1 is best, the country’s overall score grew to 0.519. This was the country’s best performance in three years or since its 50th placement in 2022.