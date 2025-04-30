Home Infographics Philippines trails regional peers in UNCTAD’s Inclusive Growth Index
Philippines trails regional peers in UNCTAD’s Inclusive Growth Index
The Philippines was among the laggards in the East and Southeast Asian region after it scored 34.3 out of 100 in the latest edition of the Inclusive Growth Index (IGI), released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Using 2023 data, the index assesses an economy’s well-being and inclusivity through its gross domestic product (GDP) with other data on living conditions, equality, and environmental sustainability.