Philippines’ political risk still ‘significant’

The Philippines overall rating worsened to 60 (Out of 100) with a “signiﬁcant” risk temperature level in the second half of 2024, according to the latest edition of the Political Risk Index by global advisory, broking and solutions company WTW in collaboration with Oxford Analytica. The index analyzes patterns in the world’s most vulnerable countries, covering key political perils from expropriation to currency inconvertibility to political violence.