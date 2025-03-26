Home Infographics Philippines’ mental state worsens in 2024
The Philippines’ average Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) fell to 68.67 in the 2024 edition of the Mental State of the World Report by US-based not-for-proﬁt organization Sapien Labs. Despite this, the country scored above the global average quotient of 62.84. The index measures a country’s overall mind health and well-being based on six dimensions: mood and outlook, social self, adaptability and resilience, drive and motivation, cognition, and mind-body connection.