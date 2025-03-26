Philippines’ mental state worsens in 2024

The Philippines’ average Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) fell to 68.67 in the 2024 edition of the Mental State of the World Report by US-based not-for-proﬁt organization Sapien Labs. Despite this, the country scored above the global average quotient of 62.84. The index measures a country’s overall mind health and well-being based on six dimensions: mood and outlook, social self, adaptability and resilience, drive and motivation, cognition, and mind-body connection.