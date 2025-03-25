Manila climbs in financial centers list

(Still remains the laggard in the region)

The Philippine capital rose six places to 103rd out of 119 global ﬁnancial centers in the 37th edition of the biannual Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI) by London-based think tank Z/Yen. The GFCI evaluates the future competitiveness of ﬁnancial centers and is used as a reference for policy and investment decision makers. Manila’s GFCI rating went up by 33 points to 649, however, it was the lowest rating among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region. In a separate assessment of ﬁnancial technology (ﬁntech) centers, Manila went up seven places to 93rd out of 115 ﬁnancial centers.