Philippines’ resilience improves in 2025

The Philippines went up three places to 94th out of 130 countries and territories in the 2025 FM Resilience Index by commercial property insurance company FM Global. The index assesses a country or territory’s business environment resilience based on 18 equally weighted factors, including six physical factors and 12 macro factors. With a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is the lowest resilience and 100 is the highest, the Philippines scored 45.9. It was the fourth-least resilient compared with other Southeast Asian countries and territories.