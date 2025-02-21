Philippines slips to 53rd in Soft Power Index 2025

The Philippines fell a notch to 53rd out of 193 nations in the 2025 edition of the annual Global Soft Power Index by brand valuation consultancy ﬁrm Brand Finance. The Philippines had an overall score of 39.9 out of 100, a tad higher than a year earlier. The index measures “soft power” — the ability of a nation to inﬂuence others through persuasion and attraction. The stronger a nation’s soft power, the greater its ability to attract investments, market its products and services, promote tourism, and invite talent.