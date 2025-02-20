Home Infographics Philippines falls to 23rd in 2025 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index
Philippines falls to 23rd in 2025 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index
The Philippines fell ﬁve places to 23rd out of 50 emerging markets with an overall score of 4.91 in the 2025 edition of the Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index. Its score was lower compared to the 5.06 overall score a year earlier. The index provides a snapshot of each country’s current performance and future potential as a globally signiﬁcant logistics market and investment destination.