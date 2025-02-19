Home Infographics Manila slips to 2nd in Prime Global Cities Index
Manila slips to 2nd in Prime Global Cities Index
The Philippine capital’s prime residential prices rose by 17.9% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2024 based on the latest edition of the Prime Global Cities Index by real estate consultancy ﬁrm Knight Frank. Manila placed second among 44 residential markets, losing its top position to Seoul, South Korea. The index tracks the performance of luxury residential prices across key global cities on a quarterly basis using data compiled by its global research network.