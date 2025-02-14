Which economies have the highest working poverty rates?

In the Philippines, around 1.9% of the working population are in extreme poverty or living below the poverty line of $2.15 a day last year, up from the 0.55% in 2023, according to the International Labour Organization’s latest estimates. Meanwhile, 8% are moderately poor ($2.15-$3.65/day), much lower than the 22.4% in 2023 and 90.1% are near poor* ($3.65 or above per day), higher than the 77.1% recorded in the previous year.