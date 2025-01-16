Home Infographics Manila slips in Global City Index
Manila fell a notch to 76th out of 100 cities in the 2024 Global City Index by the brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance. The report ranks 100 cities based on their brand’s reputation and consideration across seven dimensions: live, study, retire, visit, invest, work locally, and work remotely. The index claims that a strong city brand attracts investors and economic opportunities which increases global competitiveness.