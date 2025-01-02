Home Infographics Philippines soars to 54th spot in Gender Equality and Governance Index

The Philippines rose 28 places to 54th out of 158 countries in the 2024/2025 edition of the Gender Equality and Governance Index (GEGI), with an index score of 72.4. Made by public policy group Global Governance Forum, the index aims to achieve a comparative understanding of gender discrimination within ﬁve critical areas: governance, education, work, entrepreneurship, and violence.

