Home Infographics Philippines soars to 54th spot in Gender Equality and Governance Index
Philippines soars to 54th spot in Gender Equality and Governance Index
The Philippines rose 28 places to 54th out of 158 countries in the 2024/2025 edition of the Gender Equality and Governance Index (GEGI), with an index score of 72.4. Made by public policy group Global Governance Forum, the index aims to achieve a comparative understanding of gender discrimination within ﬁve critical areas: governance, education, work, entrepreneurship, and violence.