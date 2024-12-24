Philippines improves in Global Sustainability Ranking

The Philippines ranked 67th out of 191 countries in the 2024 Global Sustainable Competitiveness Index (GSCI) by sustainable intelligence Swiss-Korean think tank and management consultancy SolAbility. The index evaluates countries’ competitiveness and sustainability performance using 216 quantitative indicators grouped into six pillars of national development. With a score of 44.6 (the highest being 100), the Philippines is above the global average sustainable competitiveness score of 43.4.