Home Infographics Philippines improves in Global Sustainability Ranking
Philippines improves in Global Sustainability Ranking
The Philippines ranked 67th out of 191 countries in the 2024 Global Sustainable Competitiveness Index (GSCI) by sustainable intelligence Swiss-Korean think tank and management consultancy SolAbility. The index evaluates countries’ competitiveness and sustainability performance using 216 quantitative indicators grouped into six pillars of national development. With a score of 44.6 (the highest being 100), the Philippines is above the global average sustainable competitiveness score of 43.4.