Philippines ranks 99th in Human Freedom Index

The Philippines retained its ranking of 99th place out of 165 countries and territories in the latest edition of the Human Freedom Index (HFI), which used data from 2022. The index evaluates human freedom globally through a comprehensive measure of personal, civil, and economic freedoms. In 2022, the Philippines’ HFI score inched up by 0.11 point to 6.54 (out of possible 10), below the 6.82 global average score.