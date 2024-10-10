Home Infographics How does the Philippines’ State of Democracy compare with its neighbors?
The Global State of Democracy 2024, released by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, reports annual global rankings for each main categories of democratic performance. Out of 173 countries, the Philippines ranked 90th, 96th, 104th, and 64th, respectively, in Representation, Rights, Rule of Law, and Participation categories.